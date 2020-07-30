The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the closure of three lanes in one direction of Omar Al Mokhtar Street and Al Bidda Street for 1.5km, starting from Towers Intersection towards Lekhwair Intersection, while keeping one lane open for traffic.

In co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, this change will be implemented from August 1 for a period of one week to enable the completion of infrastructure works as part of the upgrade works on some streets in the West Bay Area project, Ashghal has said in a statement.

During this time, those using Omar Al Mokhtar Street and Al Bidda Street will be required to use Al Corniche Street as an alternative route to reach their destinations. The authority will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure. It has requested all road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure their safety.