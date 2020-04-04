The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Sunday reported three new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Qatar, bringing the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country to 15 so far.

The three new cases, found among expatriates, have been admitted to the Communicable Diseases Centre under complete quarantine, and everyone who shared the residence with them has been isolated, in addition to checking all the people who came in contact with them to make sure they are not infected, the official Qatar News Agency said quoting a MoPH statement.

The ministry stressed that the risk of the coronavirus spreading in the country remains low.

For any inquiry related to the coronavirus, the residents can call 16000, toll-free around the clock.

