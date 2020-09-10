Day after day, the mysteries of the Emirati-Israeli normalization agreement and all those behind this disgraceful and accelerating agreement are succeeding, as an Israeli newspaper revealed that Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister, worked behind the scenes and played a key role in the rapprochement between Israel and the UAE that led to the normalization of relations. Through a secret activity he did over the past years.

And after the “Israel Hayom” newspaper, it quoted Blair, who interviewed him and published the details of it today, Thursday, as saying that he worked to organize numerous secret meetings that were held between Yitzhak Molcho, the former special envoy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and an Emirati minister in London, Abu Dhabi, and the Cypriot capital, Nicosia. According to the channel Russia Today website.

According to the newspaper, “the secret meetings were held between the years 2015 and 2018 until the forced resignation of the Prime Minister Netanyahu’s advisor and his special envoy to whom suspicions of corruption were attributed to the submarine deal, which is known in the media in Israel as Case 3000.”

The secret meetings between Molcho and the Emirati minister were held in London, Nicosia and Abu Dhabi, where they were held at first with the participation of Blair, but later, Blair said that “the relationship was renewed and took a special turn.”

Blair also revealed in the press interview that “during his mission, Mulkhu conveyed messages from Netanyahu to the UAE, and later the consolidation of relations led to phone talks between Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and also two meetings were held in 2018 between Netanyahu and bin Zayed. “.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE announced that they would normalize diplomatic relations under an agreement that was met with widespread Palestinian condemnation, as the Palestinian factions and leadership considered it a “betrayal” by the Emirates and a stab in the back of the Palestinian people, after a long history of illegal relations with Israel that ended with the suspicious agreement that consecrates The method of conspiring against the nation and its causes, and attempts to subdue its will and break the thorn of its living forces within the coalition of counter-revolutionary countries.