The Department of Meteorology today in its daily weather report warned of thundery rain at places at times. Weather inshore until 6pm on Sunday will be hot daytime and partly cloudy to cloudy with chance of scattered rain which can become thundery at some places at times, the detailed report said.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly 08 to 18 knot, reaching to 25 knot during thundery rain.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/3 kilometers or less at places at times.

Offshore, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain maybe thundery, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northeasterly 10 to 20 knot, gusting to 30 knot with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 3 to 6 feet, rises to 10 feet with thundery rain.