QNA/Doha

Thundery rain associated strong winds is expected tonight until 6am Sunday, the Department of Meteorology has warned in its daily weather report.

Offshore, Thundery rain associated rain with strong wind and high seas likely.

Inshore, it will be partly cloudy with scattered rain which can be thundery at places with slight dust at times.

Offshore will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain which can become thundery at times. Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot gusting to 28kt with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 08 to 18 knot, gusting to 28 with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/3 kilometers or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 3 feet rises to 5 ft with thundery rain . Offshore, it will be 3to 5 feet rises to 8 with thundery rain.