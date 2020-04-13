The Department of Meteorology Monday warned of thundery rain at places associated with sudden strong wind. In its daily weather report, the Met Dept said weather inshore until 6pm Monday will be cloudy with scattered rain which can be thundery at places with slight to blowing dust at times.

Offshore, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain which will be thundery with slight dust at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain with strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northerly to northeasterly 08 to 18 knot reaching to 30 knot during thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly to northerly 12 to 22 knot, gusting to 35 knot at times.

Visibility will be 4 to 8/3 kilometers or less at places at times.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 3 to 7 feet, rising to 13 feet with thundery rain.