The Ministry of Pubic Health (Birth & Death Registration Section) has announced that the official working hours for receiving birth registration forms and birth certificate requests will be from 7:30am to 12.30pm at Al Khor Hospital, Al Wakra Hospital, The Cuban Hospital (Dukhan), Doha Clinic Hospital, Al-Ahli Hospital, Al Emadi Hospital, Sidra Medicine and Women’s Wellness & Research Center (WWRC); and from 2pm to 6.30pm at Al-Ahli Hospital, Sidra Medicine and WWRC.