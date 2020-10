Doha – Qena:

His Excellency President Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, will arrive in Doha today, Monday, on an official visit to the country .

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, will receive His Excellency the Afghan President tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Amiri Diwan, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them