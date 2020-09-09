Tomorrow, Thursday, the men’s handball general league championship will resume for the 2019/2020 sports season, after a hiatus of more than six months due to the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The league will resume with a meeting between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd within the sixth round, which continues on Friday (Friday), where two matches will be held between Qatar and Al Gharafa, and Al Khor with Al Shamal.

The general men’s handball tournament will be held from one round among all the participating teams in the first phase, which will be concluded on Tuesday 6 October, provided that both the first and second qualify directly to the semi-final round, while the fourth meets the fifth and plays the third with the sixth. The two winners qualify to play with the first and second place holders in the semi-final round, and the two winning teams qualify for the final match to determine the first and second places in the league, while the two losing teams meet to determine the third and fourth places.

Al-Arabi tops the ranking of the teams after the fifth round with 11 points, followed by Al-Ahly in second place with 10 points, Al-Wakra is in third place with 10 points as well, and Al-Duhail is in fourth place with 9 points, Al-Sadd is in fifth place with 8 points, and Al-Gharafa is in sixth place with 8 points. Points also, Al Rayyan is in seventh place with the same balance, Al Shamal is in eighth place with 7 points, Al Khor is in ninth place with 5 points, and Qatar is in tenth place with 4 points.

Al Wakrah won the men’s general handball league last season, while Al Duhail finished second and Al Sadd finished third.