The Meteorological Department expected that the weather tonight, and until 6 am tomorrow (Thursday), will be relatively wet at night on the coast with dust stuck in the early morning, and they were awake at sea with suspended dust later.

The winds on the coast will be mostly from easterly to southeasterly, at a speed ranging between 3 knots and 13 knots. At sea, the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed ranging between 3 knots and 12 knots.

The horizontal visibility ranges from 3 to 8 km.

The height of the waves on the coast ranges between one and two feet, and in the sea, between one and three feet.

The lowest expected temperature in Doha is / 31 / degrees Celsius.

The tidal times are as follows:

Doha: The highest tide is at 3:29 pm at night … and the lowest ebb at 11 and 35 minutes in the evening.

Al-Wakrah: The highest tide is at 4:13 in the morning … and the lowest tide at eleven and 40 minutes in the evening.

Mesaieed: The highest tide is at 5:21 in the morning … and the lowest ebb at 12 and 52 minutes at night.

Al Khor: The highest tide is at 433 minutes at night, and the lowest tide is at 11.47 minutes in the evening.

Ruwais: The highest tide is at 5 in the morning … and the lowest ebb at eleven minutes in the evening.

Dukhan: The highest tide is at 9:22 in the evening, and the lowest ebb at 3:41 minutes at night.

The sun rises tomorrow, with the grace of God Almighty at five o’clock 20 minutes.