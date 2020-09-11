Have you considered what to bring home from Qatar as a souvenir? We have assembled the best keepsakes you can purchase from Qatar are exceptional, in fashionable and mixing Qatari culture and legacy.

1. Arabic Coffee Pots

Once more, custom is key while thinking about the Dallah, or Arabic coffee pot, as a gift. They have been utilized for a considerable long time in Qatar to make the traditional hot, bitter coffee that shapes a focal piece of the Qatari custom of hospitality and service. The Dallah and the coffee served is an indication of welcome, regularly denoting the start and decision of a visitor’s visit. They make the best gifts for non-coffee lovers as well, they are almost so beautiful they make a best and attractive decoration in their own way.

2. Abaya

You’ll locate a high range of Abaya shops in Doha to fit for everyone’s budget. They extend generally in quality, structure, and value, beginning from QR 100 to thousands of riyals in the designer shopping malls. For low worth, numerous abayas can be found in Souq Al Dira, and also the quality can be variable.

3. Decorated Shishas

Shisha culture is one of the most seasoned and most famous customs in Qatar, and has been for more than 500 years. Shishas are utilized in houses, parties, hotels, and parlors all through the nation. Customized decorated shishas add character to any room, and make the best gift for authorities.

4. Shawls and Pashminas

These awesome clothes are valuable, convenient, lovely, and they arrive in a wide range of characteristics and colors. They are very cheap in Qatar compared to other goals – so you might think about them as a gift.

5. Dates

Dates are a focal aspect of Middle Eastern culture and they’re particularly common during Ramadan, where they are given as gifts or eaten at the last of the fasting period. They’re very rich wellspring of fiber, potassium, iron, and magnesium, among different nutrients and minerals. They give numerous health benefits, particularly with respect to expanded energy levels. New, gourmet dates are also available from Souq Waqif, where badam and hazelnut bars are an absolute necessity. Various assortments of dates are additionally available at Carrefour and Lulu Hypermarket, who consistently convey numerous assortments at sensible costs, and very good quality gourmet items from Bateel are available citywide.

6. Oud

One of the most well known and famous keepsakes from Qatar must be oud (aloeswood) scent. You can purchase pure oud wood or oud oil from numerous shops in Doha, where you can take a scent sojourn through the enthusiastic universe of Arabic fragrances and let scent-filled flasks of Eastern romance engulf your faculties.

7. Wooden boxes

Conventional Qatari gifts can be found by buying these wonderfully decorated wooden boxes. They come in various shapes, sizes, and types. Being particularly helpful for storing little things, for example jewellery. You can find them in the Souq!

8. Flavors

The wonderful fragrance and smell of Qatari such as cardamom, saffron, chilies, cinnamon, and the cumin make a beautiful gift for culinary fans among your family. Gift-wrapped, they make a fantastic gift, as when opened up the taste and fragrances are suggestive of your time spent in Qatar.

9. Arabic Sweets

A high range of Arabic sweets are available including baklava, maamoul, honey, coffee, dates, and treats in Qatar. Few are produced using dried, colorful natural product glue and covered with nuts. Pick some great sweets to give your family for a valid Arabic sweet treat!

10. jewelry

Qatar is famous for being the pearl capital of the world, and you can purchase amazing things, wonderful things produced using pearls, for example earrings and necklaces, that aren’t always costly. Pieces built from gold, golden, and other semi-valuable stones are broadly available in the jewelry quarter in Doha and in the Gold Souq.