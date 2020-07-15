The eyes of millions and football fans around the world at 13:00 local time in the State of Qatar (11:00 CET) from Monday, November 21, 2022, will turn to the city of Al Khor, where the Qatari team (the host country) will open the FIFA World Cup 2022 foot at the Al-Bayt Stadium, which is the majestic edifice that bears witness to the heritage of the Gulf region and its cultural heritage.

Today, about two years ago, the Supreme Committee for Projects and Legacy revealed the schedule of the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer matches for the stadiums, as the Qatari (host country) team opens the tournament at Al-Bayt Stadium.

The starting times of the group stage matches were determined at 13:00, 16:00, 19:00 and 22:00, and the matches that are played at the same time (the last round matches of the group stage) start, and the knockout stage matches at 18:00 and 22: 00, and Khalifa International Stadium will witness the match to determine the third place winner on December 17th, while the final match will be played one day later at 18:00 at Lusail Stadium in front of 80,000 spectators.

** Al-Bayt .. Qatari Stadium par excellence

1- The stadium, which is being implemented by the Aspire Zone Foundation, takes its name from the House of Poetry, the tent inhabited by the people of the desert in Qatar and the Gulf region throughout history.

2- The city of Al-Khor, which hosts the stadium, is 60 km north of the capital, Doha.

3- It accommodates 60,000 spectators and will be surrounded by various facilities that meet future societal requirements.

4- The work in Al-Bayt Stadium has reached very advanced stages, where work has been completed in the steel structure of the roof and installation of the stadium facade, and work is about to install the seats.

5- After the championship ends, the seats of the upper part of the stands will be loosened and completely transferable and granted to developing countries that need to build sports facilities.

6- Al-Bayt Stadium has received a Class A Sustainability Classification from the Global Sustainability Assessment System.

7- Designing Al-Bayt Stadium will reduce the amount of energy required to give fans and players a cool and relaxing atmosphere.

8- The light canopy, inspired by the tent structure, will overshadow the playing field on all sides, completing the work of the air-cooling techniques available in the place.

9- The area surrounding the park surrounding the stadium will be equivalent to 30 football fields.

10 – Fans will arrive at the stadium through footpaths lined with trees.

11- Football fans outside Qatar will benefit from the legacy of Al-Bayt stadium in the future, as new stadiums will be built to benefit from nearly half of its seats that will be dismantled after the tournament ends.

12- After the World Cup, the new capacity of 32,000 seats will be completed.

13- The top of the stadium will turn into a five-star hotel.

14- The venue will witness the establishment of a shopping center, restaurants, a fitness club and a multi-purpose hall, to provide guests and residents with a variety of facilities and services.

15- The stadium site will also host a branch of Aspetar Hospital, which is one of the leading sports medicine facilities, known to receive athletes from all over the world.