List of top 5 countries that ranks as the richest. Qatar tops the list

The wealth of a country defines the status of development in a country. GDP is the key factor to measure the economic health of a country.

Over the last few years, many countries have improved and even doubled their economic wealth and there are also some countries whose economy has dropped rapidly.

Here is a list of some of the richest countries in the world:

1. Qatar

Qatar becomes the first Arabian nation to host the FIFA world cup 2022.

The Middle Eastern country ranks as the richest countries in the world in 2017.

Qatar has a population of about 2.27 million people and its average economy is approximately 124,930 dollars per person as per the report of IMF suggests.

The country is situated in the middle of the Persian Gulf and its major earning is based on export and import of petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas.

Qatar is one of the leading Arab nations with respect to life expectancy, the standard of living and economic freedom.

It is also going to be the first country to host FIFA world cup 2022 in Arab.

2. Luxembourg

Luxembourg ranks the second richest country in the world

The country ranks as the world’s second richest country with a population of about 600,000.

The country has a low inflation, moderate growth and high level of innovation.

Its per capita income is close to 109,109 dollars.

The country has an unemployment rate of about 6 per cent.

Tourism is the primary source of income in this country. Other than that it has a large set up for steel production, banking, telecommunication and agriculture.

3. Singapore

Singapore is one of the countries to become the richest countries in the world

Singapore is the country of towering economic growth. It has promoted its economic market to a world-class level.

It has the per capita income of 90,530 dollars.

The country is best known for its feasible social policies, skilled workforce, low tax rates and advanced infrastructure and most importantly corruption-free and stable political environment.

It has a population of 5.5 million people and 90 per cent of people own their homes.

Singapore is also famous for its tourism business.

Every year many people from around the world migrate to Singapore for tourism purposes, which also contribute a lot to its economy.

4. Brunei Darussalam

Brunei, is a small country surrounded by south China sea and Malaysia

Situated in the north coast of the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, it has made to the list of richest countries of the world due to various reasons like it has a life expectancy of 77-78 years, unemployment of about 3.7 per cent, and per capita income of approximately 76,740 dollars.

The country’s earning majorly concentrates on the import and export business of oil and gas.

Other than that agriculture and fisheries also contribute largely to the growth of the economy of the country.

Brunei is also rated as the most developed country in Southeast Asia, after Singapore.

5. Ireland

Ireland the second largest island of British isle and qualifies as the fifth richest country in the world

Ireland is one of the highest growth rates in Europe. It has a GDP of 72,630 per capita income.

It has a population of about 6.6 million people.

It is the second largest island of the British peninsula, the third-largest in Europe, and twentieth-largest on Earth.

The major source of income in the country is through high-tech, life sciences and financial services industries.

Also read: India is the 6th wealthiest country in the world, total wealth grew by 160 per cent in 10 years

Interested in General Knowledge and Current Affairs? Click here to stay informed and know what is happening around the world with our G.K. and Current Affairs section.

To get more updates on Current Affairs, send in your query by mail to education.intoday@gmail.com