Qatar is one of the most luxurious cities on the planet. And the average among rich urban areas, it has many skyscrapers — tall buildings that rule the skyline and give the impression of power and luxury. The majority of these skyscrapers are situated in the West Bay zone in Doha.

Doha is one of the quickest developing cities on the planet, and the greater part of these skyscrapers are generally new. The greater part of them have finished recently being done the past few years.

Have you Know the biggest Buildings in Doha

1. Aspire Tower

image credit : Flickr

The Aspire Tower is 300 meters high, has 52 stories, and is situated in Doha. It fills in as a restaurant or office and was finished back in the year 2007. It is also called the Torch Doha, and was planned by AREP, engineer Ove Arup and team, and architect Hadi Simaan.

2. Kempinski Residences and Suites, Doha Al-Fardan Residences

Kempinski Residences and Suites is 254 meters high, comparable to 833 feet, and has 64 stories. It is situated in West Bay, Doha, and fills in as a restaurant and local area. It was finished in 2009. This restaurant is viewed as the best 5-star one, with excellent rooms and suites, and significantly chief one-bedroom suites.

3. Palm Towers 1 and 2

These twin towers are 254 meters each, or 804 feet, and have 57 stories each. They fill in as offices in West Bay Doha, and were finished in 2009.

4. World Trade Center Doha

World Trade Center Doha is 241 meters high, it has 51 stories, and is situated in West Bay, Doha. The World Trade Center is a business office finished in 2013. This current organization’s mission is to encourage exchanges and investment between Qatari organizations and global ones. This skyscraper is a piece of a relationship of 332 World Trade Centers all around the world, with the one in New York being the headquarters.

5. Doha Tower

The Doha Tower is 232 meters high. It is situated in the west bay, Doha and it has 44 stories. As a business office, the Doha Tower was finished in 2010. It is also called Burj Doha, and was recently known by the names Doha High Rise Office Building and Burj Qatar.

If you ever wonder what the names of these tall skyscrapers in Doha are, presently you know! Next time you visit, look up, and appreciate these feats of humankind, making Qatar much more luxurious than it is now.