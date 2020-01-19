Qatar University (QU) College of Engineering (CENG) has announced that it will organise the World Congress of Engineering and Technology (WCET) from February 2-5 at Grand Hyatt Doha.

The WCET will join both the IEEE International Conference on Informatics, IoT (Internet of Things), and Enabling Technologies (ICIoT’20) and International Conference on Civil Infrastructure and Construction (CIC2020).

CIC 2020 is co-organised by Qatar University, the Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ and the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME). It is sponsored by a number of leading organisation and companies. The platinum sponsors are Qatari Diar, AlSarh Holding Group, Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Qatar Rail, Qatar National Tourism Council, and Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF).

The gold sponsors are JH Construction and Al-Waha Contracting and Trading Company and the silver sponsors Qatar Building Company, AlTawfeeq and Partners Contracting and WSP.

ICIoT’20 is sponsored by QNRF, Qatar National Tourism Council, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, Ministry of Transport and Communications and Dell.

During a press conference, CENG dean Dr Khalid Kamal Naji said, “The upcoming congress will include plenary sessions and keynote lectures on various topics related to informatics, e-health, IoT, enabling technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, and construction. We expect that the congress will provide a forum for exchanging technical information, disseminating high-quality research results, presenting new policies and scientific progress in this area.”

Ahmed al-Ansari, director of the Technical Office at Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ said, “This conference is one of the high-value conferences that we co-organise and we hope to continue the organisation of the conference bi-annually because of the high importance of infrastructure in the country.

This event comes as a result of efforts of communication and co-operation between all parties and will form a building block for the establishment of a permanent conference in this field with the participation of researchers, specialists and those with expertise to exchange views and solutions, especially relating to the construction sector.”

MME’s head of Infrastructure Planning Department, Ali Farish al-Salem, said, “The ministry is working to achieve a smart and sustainable infrastructure at the state level in co-operation with other executive bodies in the state to support urban, economic and social development towards the goal of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

QU’s head of Computer Science and Engineering Department Dr Sumaya al-Maadeed said, “ICIoT’20 aims to provide a forum for sharing ideas and new research advances among researchers and practitioners working on state-of-the-art solutions. The conference is expected to attract renowned researchers as keynote speakers, organise training sessions and tutorials and present recent advances in the field.”

The conference will include a number of professional partners from engineering societies inside and outside Qatar including the Institute of Civil Engineers Australia, International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering, and Qatar Green Building Council.

The conference will have world-class keynote speakers from top international engineering organisations and societies and host policy makers and key figures in the field of infrastructure and construction in Qatar to present at the conference.