First-ranked Frenchman Gregory Barrier qualified for the second round of the preliminary rounds of the Australian Open 2021 after defeating Czech Zinik Kolar in two groups without a response and by 7-6 6-3 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The 26-year-old needed the Frenchman. Last year, he reached the second round of the Australian Open in just 96 minutes to finish on the 224th ranked Kolar in the world.

In another match, second-seeded Bolivian Hugo Delin defeated Chilean Alejandro Tabello in two clean sets, 6-1 6-0, to reach the second round of the preliminary round. Delaine, the 27-year-old who beat Carlos Perlock, Guidi Andresi, and Roberto Cabais to reach the quarter-finals of Rio in 2019, has not faced the first Bolivian player to win a PFA match since Mario Martinez in Mario Martinez in the 1984 edition of the French Championship. The Open, to finish off his Chilean opponent on the No. 2 stadium.

After his victory on Monday, Delaine meets Australian No. 232 Harris, who in turn beat Belgian Robin Pimplemans in two sets to one and 6-4 5-7 6-3 in a thrilling confrontation between the players.

On the other hand, former world number 10, Ernest Golbes, will not be able to reach the Australian Open after his defeat in the first round of the qualifiers at the hands of Slovenian Blaise Rolla in two sets without a response, 7-6 6-3.

Golbis, who won his first title in the PFA Tour at the Delray Beach Championship after defeating Ivor Karlovic in the final match, was one of the most prominent professional players and his exit on Monday adds to the series of surprises that occurred in the preliminary rounds of the Australian Open, which is being held outside Australia for the first time in its history. It extends for 116 years. Among the other surprises in the tournament, Lorenzie Musetti was defeated in two sets by one, by 6-3 1-6 3-6 at the hands of Dutchman Boetek van de Sandsholbe, while former fifth seed Tommy Robredo was eliminated from the preliminary round by Frenchman Antoine Huan after his defeat. In two groups, no response.

Ivo Karovic also faced the same fate after his defeat at the hands of Ecuadorian Roberto Coros, 6-2 6-4.

For his part, Bernard Tomic is only two victories away from his eleventh participation in the Australian Open, after his victory over Slovakian Josef Kovalik in two sets to one and by 6-4 3-6 6-4 in a strong match Monday in the first round of the preliminary rounds.

After missing out on competitions for 18 months and after winning $ 23,684 in cash prizes in the 2020 season, Tomic slipped down the rankings to reach 228th place. In the second round, Tomic meets Tristan Shulkyati.

You can follow the results and live broadcast of the tournament matches on the ausopen.com website and on the official Australian Open tennis app.