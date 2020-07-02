The Ministry of Trade and Industry decided not to allow children under 12 years old to enter complexes, shopping centers, and popular markets.

The ministry said – in a circular on its official account on the Twitter site – that its decisions are attached to the regulations and requirements of the second stage of the gradual lifting of restrictions imposed on shopping malls, shopping centers and popular markets.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry also decided to apply Circular No. (16) regarding stopping all commercial activities in the field and offices on Friday and Saturday, and the activities specified previously are excluded from the decision.

The Ministry decided to cancel the decision to specify the working times for commercial and service activities, and to specify the times according to the commercial activity department.