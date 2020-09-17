Logo of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the closure of Oaks Fitness, located in The Gate Mall, for a period of 15 renewable days.

The ministry said in a tweet on its Twitter account, today, that the closure is due to violating the ministry’s circulars regarding precautionary measures and preventive measures to confront Corona virus and to maintain public health.

The Ministry also indicated to communicate on issues related to the trade affairs sector on the hotline 16001.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry is intensifying its inspection campaigns to control such violations and refer everyone who violates the laws and ministerial decisions regulating the administration’s work to the competent authorities to take appropriate measures.