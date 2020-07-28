The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a traffic change at Mesaimeer Interchange, where the road towards the Medical Commission and Rawdat Al Khail from Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor (F-Ring Road and Mesaimeer) will be closed from Friday, July 31.

In co-ordination with the Traffic Department, the closure will be implemented until August 5 to enable the remaining works at the interchange, Ashghal has said. During the traffic change, vehicular flow from Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor (F-Ring Road and Mesaimeer) will be diverted to Industrial Area Road and then turn back towards the new bridge to reach to Rawdat Al Khail Street and Doha Expressway.

Ashghal will use appropriate signs to guide road users on this closure to ensure their safety.