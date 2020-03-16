The Public Works Authority has announced closure of traffic from Mesaimeer Interchange towards the Wholesale Market Street. The closure, in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, is to complete Mesaimeer Interchange works. During the closure, road users must use Industrial Area Road, followed by Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to reach Wholesale Market Street and proceed to their destinations. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closure and requested to abide by the speed limit and follow road signs to ensure safety.