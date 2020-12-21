The General Traffic Department announced the seizure of the vehicle that conducted the inspection and tampering on Lusail Road last Friday evening.

The administration said on its Twitter account: “The General Traffic Department represented by the Department of Patrols and Traffic Investigation (Department of Investigations) seized the vehicle that conducted the inspection and tampering on Lusail Road on Friday evening on 12/18/2020 AD, noting that it has been seized and legal measures will be taken against Its leader. “

Referred to, the General Traffic Department always stresses the need to adhere to traffic rules and laws to protect road users from the dangers of traffic accidents.