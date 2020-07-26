The General Administration of Traffic said that next Friday, July 31, is the deadline for receiving electronic transactions related to technical inspection of vehicles (fuel application).

She noted through her account on Twitter this evening, that vehicles that have not had a technical inspection renewed during or before this date should go to Fahs stations to undergo a comprehensive technical examination process starting from Sunday, August 9 next.

Last week, Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) announced the date of resuming the vehicle inspection process in all of the Fahs centers, as of August 9, adding through its Twitter account that for all heavy vehicles that were inspected in the industrial area before the closure, it will be examined at the new Fahs Center Which was opened on planted.

She stressed the necessity to note that all exemptions from the manual examination of vehicles will stop as of August 1, and therefore all vehicles that are registered for examination after July 31, 2020, should have a full examination in the centers of the examiner.