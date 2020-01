The Public Works Authority has announced a traffic shift on G Ring main road between Interchange 31 and Interchange 32 from midnight to 5am tomorrow. The shift, implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, is to allow completion of the installation of the ITS Gantry. Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the temporary closure and requested road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure safety.

Source:gulf-times.com