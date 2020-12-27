Qatar

If you are returning to the UK from Qatar on or after 4am on 14 November, you do not need to self-isolate on your return. Check the latest guidance for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Travel to Qatar is subject to entry restrictions From 1 August, British nationals outside of Qatar and holding a Qatar residence permit are allowed to enter the country, subject to receiving prior approval.

From 29 November any resident leaving Qatar will receive their exceptional entry permit automatically.

Upon entry to Qatar, you will need to quarantine for 7 days in a government-approved hotel at your own expense. Further quarantine may be required depending on your test results. From 22 December, there are two dedicated quarantine hotels for UK arrivals. See Entry requirements for more information before you plan to travel. Preparing for your return journey to the UK If you’re returning to the UK from overseas, you will need to: provide your journey and contact details before you travel

check if you need to self-isolate on your return

If you’re planning travel to Qatar, find out what you need to know about coronavirus there in the Coronavirus section.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover. See the FCDO ’s guidance on foreign travel insurance.

Around 20,000 British nationals live in Qatar, and approximately 130,000 visit each year. Most visits are trouble-free.

Following the attack on the coalition base at Taji in Iraq on 11 March, and subsequent US airstrikes, tensions may be raised across the region. There is a possibility of an increased threat against Western interests, including against UK citizens. You should remain vigilant and keep up to date with the latest developments, including via the media and this travel advice.

Since June 2017, following the decision by Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, the land border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia has been closed. All flights between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain are also suspended until further notice. Direct flights between the UK and Qatar aren’t affected. If you have a question about travel, you should contact your airline or travel company.

Restrictions on entry to the UAE have also been placed on certain holders of Qatari Residence Permits. These restrictions don’t apply to British nationals.

Terrorist attacks in Qatar can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

You can contact the emergency services by calling 999 (police, fire and ambulance).

