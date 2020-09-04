Thank you, Qatar, from the Gaza Strip

Doha led mediation that spared the Gaza Strip more violence

Doha is a major player in defusing the tension between the factions and Israel

Doha provided $ 34 million to prevent an impending humanitarian disaster in the Strip

A report published by the Turkish TRT World website affirmed that Qatar’s role is pivotal and important in supporting the Palestinians and saving the besieged Gaza from war and economic suffering. He stressed that Doha has become one of the main players in ensuring relative calm between the Palestinian factions and Israel and sparing the besieged Gaza Strip from further violence and killing, especially after the tension it has witnessed since the announcement of the Emirati-Israeli normalization.

The report, which was published yesterday and translated by “Al Sharq”, stated that Doha provides financial and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to ensure the continuation of normal life for the Palestinians, as Doha is expected to increase its financial support to the Palestinian authorities in Gaza from $ 30 million to $ 35 million per month, which illustrates the importance of its role in helping the Palestinians.

* Country approach

The report indicated that while the UAE continues its round of promoting its deal with Israel, Qatar is mediating a ceasefire in Gaza to limit the negative effects on the current reality in Palestine, so that Qatar has become one of the main players in ensuring the relative calm between the Palestinian factions and Israel. Qatar was able to broker a deal between Hamas and Israel to stop the escalation of violence that has been going on since the announcement of the Israeli-Emirati agreement. For weeks now, Western, Israeli and Emirati politicians have promoted the controversial agreement that saw Abu Dhabi declare its recognition of Israel.

In a clear difference with the approach of its Gulf neighbor, the Qatari government played an increasingly important role in calming the violence between the Palestinian factions and Israel, as was evident amid the recent Israeli bombing of Gaza the success of the Doha mediation, which was crucial to Israel’s decision to stop bombing the besieged area, as the escalation of violence almost coincided with the announcement The UAE from its agreement with Israel – a paradox not lost on many Palestinians. As part of the deal, Israel will allow fuel to enter the area via the Kerem Abu Salem crossing, and expand the area in which Palestinian fishermen can move in the Mediterranean to 15 nautical miles. Doha will also increase its financial support to the Palestinian authorities in Gaza from $ 30 million to $ 35 million per month, demonstrating the importance of its role in preserving life in the besieged area. Doha paid $ 34 million this month to prevent an imminent humanitarian catastrophe that would have befallen the Gaza Strip, including $ 7 million for those affected by the Corona pandemic.

The network’s report indicated that, unlike the UAE, Qatar was able to maintain a mediating role for what serves the Palestinians without recognizing Israel, as Qatar has long sought to play the role of mediator to calm and spare the Palestinians more violence and killing, including during the 2014 Gaza war, which left more Of the 2,000 Palestinians, most of them are civilians. During that conflict, Israeli reservations arose from the notion that Qatar was too biased toward the Palestinian side. However, Qatar has since emerged as a major financial power supporting Gaza and rescuing it from economic collapse. Doha deals with Hamas as a representative of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in order to ensure the smooth distribution of its aid.

* The Emirates Agreement

The report pointed out that El Al’s first trip from Israel to the UAE was a public relations trip that was promoted as a symbol of the “peace” process, with great fanfare. Promoted as a paradigm shift in Middle Eastern politics, it simply formalized a secret, years-long relationship in which the UAE and Israel formed similar foreign policy views on Iran and the pro-democracy uprisings in the Middle East.

Emirati politicians marketed the agreement with Israel as a necessity to save the Palestinians from further Zionist colonization of the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank. In fact, the Israelis were planning to annex parts of the territories in July, and the Emiratis claim to have halted this process by announcing their agreement with Israel. For their part, Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, made it clear that any suspension is only a delay, and that Tel Aviv is still planning to implement the annexation. Since the deal was announced in early August, the global media has covered this historic change in the relationship between Arab countries and Israel.

For their part, Palestinians from all political groups rejected the deal categorically and accused the UAE of treason, explaining that they do not consider Abu Dhabi a neutral arbiter in its future dealings with Israel. In this regard, the official in the Palestine Liberation Organization Wasel Abu Yusef said: “The UAE’s position in terms of its timing and substance can only be understood as granting Israel influence for free. He added,“ There is no reasonable justification for it except that it gives more power to the occupation and increases its crimes Against the Palestinians, “therefore, the deal may improve relations between the UAE and Israel, but it has little positive impact on the lives of Palestinians. In short, the Emiratis have given up any status they have with the Palestinians.