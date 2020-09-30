LIVE

Trump, Biden face off in first US presidential debate of 2020

Democrat candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump will square off on Tuesday September 29, 2020 in the first of three scheduled debates. © Graphic studio, France Médias Monde

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off on Tuesday in the first of three scheduled debates, an encounter that will showcase a stark clash of styles and the prospect of a contentious and personal grudge match. Follow the debate on FRANCE 24’s live blog.