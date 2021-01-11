Trump’s resignation would be the best path to US healing—and global effectiveness

Inflection Points by Frederick Kempe

Workers install heavy-duty security fencing around the US Capitol a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

A lawyer friend tells me there’s a strong prima facie case against President Donald Trump, which means enough corroborating evidence exists to support charges that he, at the very least, violated federal laws against insurrection and rebellion.

US code reads: “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both, and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

Democrats in the US House of Representatives plan to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday with similar language on the incitement of insurrection.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi would prefer that the threat of impeachment, which would make Trump the only president to have been impeached twice, prompts the president to resign before his term ends on Jan. 20. She is also exploring a second option: that Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet—or the vice president and a non-partisan group established by Congress—remove Trump through the 25th Amendment.

Some Republicans, who hope to regain influence over the party after the Trump presidency, argue the best course would be to shun the president, deprive him of the attention that is his oxygen, ensure guardrails prevent him from dangerous acts in the coming days, and simply run out the clock. Even some Democrats prefer this approach, hoping to avoid energizing Trump and his millions of supporters with further grievances.

So, which of these options would provide the United States the best chance to heal quickly at home so it can act more effectively abroad?