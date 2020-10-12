Turkish security sources explained that members of the Syrian regime army are behind the demonstrations that took place in the vicinity of some Turkish observation points in the Syrian province of Idlib. The sources indicated that the Syrian regime forces are trying to disturb the state of stability in Idlib under the ceasefire agreement concluded between Ankara and Moscow. She added that among the attempts to destabilize the region, the organization of protest demonstrations in the vicinity of the Turkish observation points located in the areas controlled by the Syrian regime forces.

It is striking that the participants in the protest demonstrations address each other with military names, while trying to act as if they are residents of that area. The protest demonstrations are organized under the supervision of Syrian army officers, where they order their members to wear civilian clothes in order not to reveal their plan. And in mid-September, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the dispersal of groups that attacked the observation posts in the de-escalation zone in Idlib Governorate, northern Syria. In a statement, the ministry stated that groups wearing civilian clothes belonging to the Syrian regime approached the Turkish observation points 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. She added that a group attacked Turkish Point No. 7, noting that after the measures were taken, the group dispersed and there were no injuries or damage to the observation posts.

In May 2017, Turkey, Russia and Iran announced that they had reached an agreement on a “de-escalation zone” in Idlib, within the framework of the Astana meetings related to the Syrian issue. There are 12 Turkish observation points in the Idlib de-escalation zone, based on the Astana agreement. For his part, the Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, stressed the importance of cooperation between his country and Turkey, and “removing all obstacles,” in order to create balanced relations between the two countries. This came in a statement issued by his office yesterday, on the sidelines of his meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Fatih Yildiz. Al-Araji said, according to the statement, which “Anadolu Agency” received a copy of, that “Iraqi-Turkish cooperation is very important, and it must be developed and all obstacles removed, and the problems standing in its way resolved, in order to create balanced relations based on common interests.” For his part, the Turkish ambassador confirmed, according to the statement, “an invitation was extended to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi to visit Turkey as soon as possible.”