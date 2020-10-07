Turkey is preparing to launch the first miniature satellite into space, called Grizo-263A.

The moon was designed by the Grizo-263 team, consisting of engineering students at Bulent Ecevit University, in Zonguldak state, northern Turkey.

The team delivered the miniature satellite to the company in charge of launching it, where it will be sent into space by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, next December, and the moon will be sent from the platform of the Cape Canaveral Air Station in Florida, USA.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency today, Team Leader Cagla Aitach Durson said, “The team was established 4 years ago, and the satellite development project was launched about two years ago.” In charge of launching it, with the aim of sending it into space next December. “

Dorson explained that they gave this name to the team, due to the accident of Grizo “mine gas” explosion, on March 3, 1992, in Zonguldak state, which resulted in the death of 263 workers.

The miniature satellite will orbit in a 525 km low Earth orbit for a period of 4 years and 8 months.