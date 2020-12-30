Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed today that his country supports a political solution to end the conflict in Libya, stressing that the Turkish military presence in Libya is based on international laws, and comes at the invitation of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord.

Akar said, in statements, that the Turkish armed forces are presenting the tasks of military training in Libya within the framework of the agreement signed between the two countries, which he said “resulted in the training of 3 thousand Libyan soldiers.”

On the Azerbaijani issue, the Turkish Minister of Defense announced the arrival of military personnel from his country to Azerbaijan in preparation for the start of their duties in the joint ceasefire monitoring center with the Russian side in the Karabakh region, indicating that the joint monitoring center in this region was agreed to be established in coordination with the Russian side Following the announcement of a ceasefire in the region on the ninth of last November.

He also indicated that the Turkish forces will continue to clear mines and improvised explosive devices, and provide humanitarian aid to the residents of Karabakh.

Regarding the situation in the eastern Mediterranean region, Mr. Hulusi Akar affirmed his country’s support to solve the problems in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean politically and on the basis of good neighborliness and international laws.