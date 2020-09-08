Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşolu confirmed that all the maneuvers that his country is conducting in the eastern Mediterranean are in conformity with the standards and decisions of NATO.

In a press statement today, Cavusoglu said, “Greece has recently clearly demonstrated that it does not support dialogue by rejecting the initiatives of NATO and the European Union aimed at understanding.”

He stressed that his country supports all initiatives aimed at solving the existing crisis in the eastern Mediterranean, “unlike Greece, which recently rejected the NATO initiative.”

“Greece is calling for a continental shelf of 40,000 square kilometers, based on a small island whose area does not exceed 10 square kilometers, and this is contrary to international laws,” he said.

It is noteworthy that a dispute erupted several months ago between Turkey and Greece, two members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), over the maritime borders and gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.