Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has warned Greece against taking any “wrong steps” in the eastern Mediterranean.

During a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, following their meeting today in Ankara, Cavusoglu said, “If Greece takes wrong steps, we will do what is necessary.”

He added, “Greece seeks to expand its maritime powers in violation of international law, invoking its islands close to Turkey, while those islands are hundreds of kilometers away from it.”

For his part, the German foreign minister affirmed that there is an intention for dialogue in Turkey regarding the tension in the eastern Mediterranean, adding that “the matter does not concern the European Union only, but also NATO.”

Maas stressed that the escalation of tension in the eastern Mediterranean is not in the interests of the European Union, Greece, or Turkey.

It is noteworthy that Turkey and Greece, the two countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), each see their entitlement to oil and gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean.