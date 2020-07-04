Turkish newspapers yesterday highlighted that His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, praised the deep ties of the Qatari and Turkish peoples and the common cultural heritage between the Arabs and Turkey, and also confirmed that the visit of His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic to Doha, is an expression of keenness Joint to advance the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Turkish Republic in all fields and to continue the joint coordination between the two brotherly countries and to enhance the strategic relations that have reached the highest levels.

The press reports issued yesterday and translated by “Al-Sharq” highlighted that the relations between the two countries are historical and solid based on brotherhood, understanding and fruitful cooperation at all levels.

Hurriyet newspaper said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Doha was an opportunity to discuss joint relations and strategic cooperation between the two countries, which is the first visit by the Turkish president on his foreign trips after the Coruna virus crisis. The Turkish newspaper report also indicated that the Qatari-Turkish relations have a historical background that has acquired serious dimensions and passed difficult tests, and culminated in the momentum of agreements concluded in the economic, military and political fields recently, and that the State of Qatar, the bright star in the Gulf region, is one of the countries with The highest level of per capita income, and it has become a target of neighboring countries with independent regional and global policies in recent years, as it was subjected to an unjust blockade of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the Emirates and Bahrain in June 2017. Ankara stood by Doha in the Gulf crisis and also the State of Qatar supported Turkey in the coup of July 15, 2016.

The report continued: His Highness and the Turkish President exchanged official visits to support and develop political and economic relations. The joint cooperation was strengthened with the establishment of the supreme strategic committee between the two countries in 2014 and subsequent meetings.

As an important step, the exchange agreement between the Qatar Central Bank and the Turkish Central Bank was signed on August 17, 2018, and the main objective of the agreement was to facilitate trade in local currencies and support the financial stability of the two countries.

Qatar also supported Turkey against speculative attacks on the Turkish lira in August 2018, and made investment commitments worth $ 15 billion, which indirectly contributed to overall stability in increasing the foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank, along with progress in the commercial relationship between the two countries during the past five years. . Doha has become one of the countries to which Turkey exports more, to acquire Qatari imports in 2019 from Turkey at about 3.4 billion riyals, while Qatar’s exports to Turkey amounted to 2.3 billion riyals, along with the increase in the number of Turkish-Qatari companies operating in Qatar, which operate in The areas of retail trade, energy, agriculture, investment and construction. Both Doha and Ankara are working to advance joint strategic cooperation and support investments in various fields. For its part, the newspaper “Mint” highlighted The Qatari-Turkish summit was a new date to consider the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, especially in the economic, investment and commercial fields, as well as looking at the current issues in the region of common interest. He discussed developments in Palestine, Libya, Syria and Yemen, in addition to exchanging views on international issues of common concern.

The newspaper said that the Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Patents Albayrak confirmed that the two leaders had fruitful discussions on political and economic relations during the joint meeting. “We visited Qatar under the leadership of our president, we had fruitful talks to develop political and economic relations between the two countries,” the minister said in a comment on his Twitter account, while Turkey News Agency reported in a report that development and diversity at all levels, in addition to excellence and strategy, is the most prominent title of relations between Turkey and Qatar, whose importance is heightened by the extent of interdependence and understanding in the positions between the two leaders, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On every visit by Erdogan, Qatari diplomacy and media in the two countries begin to pay tribute to its importance, given the strength of the bilateral relations and the means to support and develop them. Among the most prominent characteristics of the Turkish-Qatari relations is cooperation in various political, economic, cultural and military fields, as it witnessed rapid growth since the imposition of the unjust blockade on Qatar by “Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt”, represented in increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, which promises a prosperous future for these. Relations and their continued development and growth in the interest of the two countries and two brotherly peoples.