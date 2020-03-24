Turkish, Qatari leaders hold phone conversation

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s president and Qatar’s emir held a phone call on Monday to discuss recent developments.

According to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke on the phone about cooperating in the fight against coronavirus as well as bilateral relations and regional issues.

After surfacing in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to 168 countries and regions. The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 16,000, with more than 372,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.