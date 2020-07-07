The Turkish Ministry of Interior announced the elimination of two members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKKA) in an operation supported by air cover in the countryside of the eastern Hakkari state.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior today stated that units of the security forces have implemented a security operation against the organization’s elements in the countryside … adding that two members of the organization were eliminated and their weapons were seized during the operation.

The statement indicated that the process is still going on to pursue the remaining militants in the area.

The Turkish security forces and army have consistently targeted the organization’s sites and pursued its elements inside the country, and northern Iraq, in response to attacks by the organization inside Turkey from time to time, targeting civilians, security and the army.