Today, several competitions were held within the Al-Gannas Association Championship 2020, which is organized by the association in both the Aba Al-Qararis area in Al-Khor and Sabkha Marmi / Basiline, and will continue until next Saturday.

During the morning period, the polls competition qualifiers were held for groups from 34 to 39, in Sabkhat Marmi Basilin, where Saleh Talib Masoud, Fahad Nasser Al Shafi, Muhammad Hamad Al Mohannadi, and Mashaal Rida Al Shammari qualified for the semi-final round, then Barzan team, bringing the number of qualifiers up to The semifinals consisted of 28 competitors divided into five groups, with the final rounds taking place tomorrow (Friday), which also witnesses the final of the Greyhound race, for which 15 competitors have qualified.

As for the evening period, qualifiers for the advocacy competition for the category “Fark Gir Shaheen” were held in the Aba Al-Qararis area in Al-Khor, in order to extract the ten cards that qualify for the final race. Abdullah Amer Al-Kaabi (Saqran), the elite team (5 Falcons), Abdullah Saeed Al-Marri, Team Elzam, then Muhammad Khabab Al-Nuaimi.

Participants in all competitions were keen to adhere to the health requirements of the country, including wearing masks, sterilizing hands, and highlighting the green color to apply precaution in order to prevent the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19).