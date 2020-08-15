The Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad al-Khalili, warned against compromising the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that liberating it and all the land around it from any occupation is a sacred duty for all the ummah and a debt in all its necks requires them to fulfill it.

And Sheikh Al-Khalili added in a statement via Twitter: If (the nation) does not satisfy the circumstances and the fate of them is succor, then they do not have to compromise on it in any way, but rather they must call the matter to divine destiny, so that God will bring someone who will honor him to do this duty.

The statement of the Mufti of the Sultanate came two days after the announcement of the Emirati normalization agreement with Israel.

He pointed out that since the Israa ‘of the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and all the Holy Land have become a prominent Islamic landmark, Muslims must deviate from it, protect it and protect it from the hands of the abusers with all their power … adding: Al-Aqsa Mosque is like the Grand Mosque in the responsibility of the Ummah about him.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between the two parties, describing it as “tremendous progress.”

The announcement comes as the culmination of a long series of cooperation, coordination, communication, and exchange of visits between the two countries, according to Anadolu Agency.

The agreement was met with widespread Palestinian condemnation from the leadership and prominent factions such as “Hamas”, “Fatah” and “Islamic Jihad.”

The UAE has become the first Gulf country to establish official relations with Israel and the third Arab country after Egypt and Jordan.