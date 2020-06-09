Doha

A Doha Criminal Court has sentenced two Asian men to 10 years in jail and a fine of QR300,000 each for illicit drug dealing, followed by their repatriation upon completing the prison term.

Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that the security department concerned had received information that one of the convicts was dealing in illicit drugs at Ain Khalid Area.

After conducting the necessary investigations and issuing the required legal permits the information was confirmed and the man was spotted walking near a shopping complex.

When he was searched by police personnel, six small well-wrapped packages were found in his clothes. These were opened in front of him by the police and heroin was found inside.

Accordingly, the convict was taken by the police to his accommodation, where a full search was conducted to spot more drugs including more than 1.5kg of hashish, in addition to heroin and narcotic pills.

However, the man denied selling such drugs and told the police that he received them from another person who delivered him a bag brought from his country and it contained the illegal materials.

Then, the police arrested the other man at his hotel room but he also said that while he consume illicit drugs, the bag in question was given to him by a person in his home country to deliver to the designated person in Doha without knowing what was hidden in it. Eventually, the court established their guilt and convicted both.