Tomorrow, Saturday, November 21, two years from now, will be the date of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 /, the first of its kind in the Middle East and the Arab world, between the outskirts of Al Bayt Stadium, whose design is inspired by the Arab tent and reflects the Qatari heritage.

As the countdown to the Qatar World Cup accelerates, preparations are increasing in Qatar to provide an exceptional experience that allows football fans from different countries of the world to enjoy the magic of the Middle East and learn about its distinctive culture.

In terms of the development of work on the projects of the World Cup Qatar 2022, the infrastructure of the tournament is 90% complete, as three of the eight stadiums have been declared ready, and the main works in two other stadiums have ended, with all stadiums to be completed more than a year before the start of the tournament, allowing testing of their readiness Well before the event.

The three declared stadiums – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium and Education City Stadium – have hosted more than 100 matches this year under strict precautionary measures imposed by the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, which stimulated the minds of the organizers to resort to innovative alternatives to encourage football activity. Return.

The infrastructure development and construction works implemented by the State of Qatar to serve the championship are also proceeding according to the plans, as the modern Doha Metro is now operating at full capacity, and the country is about to complete the local and express roads, and the expansion works of Hamad International Airport are proceeding according to the specified timetable as the airport is expected to meet the needs of More than 50 million passengers a year by 2022.

In this context, Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) described this year as “full of challenges for the whole world, and football without exception.”

Infantino said, in a press statement, that “the steady levels of progress in the development of work on projects for the FIFA World Cup / Qatar 2022 / demonstrate once again the firm and continuous commitment of the host country under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.”

He added, “At a time when two years separate us from the start of the World Cup, I personally thank His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for hosting this tournament, which I trust will not be erased from memory and will leave a lasting legacy that extends beyond 2022.”

The FIFA president praised the very important labor reforms recently announced by the Qatari government, and said: “Qatar has made progress in building stadiums, while ensuring that strict measures are implemented to protect workers’ health, and the AFC Champions League matches that are being held in Qatar show their flexibility and ability. For performance under difficult conditions. “

Infantino concluded by saying: “During my short visit to Doha a few weeks ago, I witnessed first-hand the remarkable progress in preparations, and I look forward with confidence to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / in light of the positive transformation it has brought about at the local and regional levels, as well as the unique experience it will provide. The tournament is for fans from different countries to watch the best version of the World Cup ever. “

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, expressed his pride in the progress made by Qatar over the past ten years, and said: “The championship and infrastructure projects have registered remarkable development, and work is proceeding according to what is planned, to witness together. And well before the start of the World Cup whistle, the announcement of the readiness of all stadiums for the tournament. “

Al-Thawadi said, “The legacy programs of the tournament have begun to leave a positive impact on people’s lives in areas such as workers’ rights, education and entrepreneurship,” noting that this edition of the tournament is of great importance to the State of Qatar and the region as a whole.

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy assured that, during the tournament, billions of people will be able to closely get acquainted with the Middle East and the Arab world, noting that “this will be the first time for many to get acquainted with our culture.”

Al-Thawadi expressed his aspirations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to be a meeting place for people to come together in which everyone is welcome, and for the tournament to contribute to extending bridges of mutual understanding between cultures around the world, and to present a true picture of the Arab world and the Middle East region.

It is expected that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be the most close tournament in the modern era, as it does not exceed the longest distance between a stadium and the last 75 km, while the shortest is 5 km, which provides many advantages for players, including increasing rest periods, training and limiting movement And to avoid the hassle of traveling by domestic air, accommodation and training in one location throughout the tournament period, in addition to the ability to watch more than one match a day in the group stage, in light of the tournament’s schedule of four matches per day.

It is worth noting that, last July, the date for the opening match of the World Cup was announced at the stunning Al-Bayt Stadium, which seats 60,000 spectators. For 80,000 spectators on December 18, 2022, which coincides with the National Day of the State of Qatar.