Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is discussing a deal with Huawei’s finance chief, Meng Wanzhou, that would allow her to return to China from Canada, in exchange for admitting wrongdoing, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3mG47Az on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)