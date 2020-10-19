U.S. screened over one million airline passengers Sunday for first time since March

AvatarBy 

0

comments

Posted on 

Workers in protective gear walk on the tarmac at Oakland International Airport as authorities continue debarkation from the ship after 21 people on board have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Oakland
qatar airways

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million airline passengers for the first time since mid-March.

The number, 1.03 million, is still about 60% lower than the same day last year, but is a dramatic rise from the collapse in air travel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Screening fell to as little as 87,000 in a single day in April.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY