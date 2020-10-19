U.S. screened over one million airline passengers Sunday for first time since March
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million airline passengers for the first time since mid-March.
The number, 1.03 million, is still about 60% lower than the same day last year, but is a dramatic rise from the collapse in air travel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Screening fell to as little as 87,000 in a single day in April.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
comments