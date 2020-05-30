QNA/Doha

HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Mohamed bin Abdulwahed al-Hammadi praised the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the proposal made by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All and member of the UN Sustainable Development Goals’ Advocates, regarding the allocation of September 9 as “International Day to Protect Education from Attacks”, a resolution advocated and led by Qatar to mobilise international support in order to ensure accountability for the persistent and deliberate attacks on education and the armed violence from which children around the world are suffering.

This reaffirms that Qatar is proving that education is its strategic choice that it has taken over two decades ago under the supervision of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the minister said.

“The adoption of the draft resolution came during the crisis of Covid-19 pandemic, which had a profound impact on all aspects of life to emphasise the importance of education and schools as a safe haven for children against any attack, especially during armed conflicts targeting educational institutions,” he added.

HE Dr al-Hammadi went on saying, “We thank Her Highness Sheikha Moza for this proposal and we congratulate her and ourselves for adopting it.”

