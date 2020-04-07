United Nations representatives have praised Qatar’s efforts in combating the Covid-19 outbreak at the national-level and for all the people who live in the country without discrimination by providing free medical examinations and high-quality services.

They also commended the international efforts of Qatar by sending medical shipments and aid to friendly countries, and the evacuation of people stranded in the epidemic areas, including UN personnel, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported yesterday.

This came during a remote meeting that the Assistant Foreign Minister and Official Spokesperson of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, HE Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater, held with a number of UN representatives in Qatar and the region in order to inform them about Qatar’s efforts locally and internationally in combating Covid-19 and to answer their queries in this regard.

The meeting was attended by HE the Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the National Committee to Combat the Coronavirus, Khalid bin Rashid al-Mansouri.

From the UN, director of Unesco’s Office in the Arab States of the Gulf and Yemen Dr Anna Paolini, director of the International Labour Organisation Office in Qatar Houtan Homayounpour, director of the UN Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre in Qatar Dr Abdel Salam Sidahmed, Unicef head of Office in Qatar Anthony MacDonald, acting head of Office at UNHCR Ayat El Dewary and World Health Organisation representative in the region Dr Rayana Bou-Haka participated in the remote meeting.