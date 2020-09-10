In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, a new batch of aid arrived from the State of Qatar to support the brothers in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, affected by the floods.

The aid shipment was received by Mrs. Lina Al Sheikh, Minister of Labor and Social Development in the Republic of Sudan, Mr. Abbas Fadlallah, Commissioner-General for Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan, Hussein Karmash, Director of Qatar Charity Association in Sudan, and Mr. Talal Farhan, Acting Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Sudan.

Her Excellency Mrs. Lina Al Sheikh, Minister of Labor and Social Development in the Republic of Sudan, thanked His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and the Qatari people for extending a helping hand to Sudan, embodying the bonds of love and the strength of relations between the two countries.

His Excellency the Minister of Labor and Social Development in Sudan appreciated the great role that the State of Qatar plays towards her country.

She said, “We always find brothers in the State of Qatar with us, as we found them during the Corona pandemic and in all the calamities that we are going through, and we reiterate our sincere thanks for their support and appreciation for us, and we affirm our keenness to maintain love and brotherhood with the State of Qatar.” She indicated that the exceptional circumstances Sudan is going through. Currently, the resulting challenges require concerted efforts and intensified efforts to overcome them through the help of brothers and friends.

For his part, the Commissioner-General for Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan, Mr. Abbas Fadlallah, said that the Qatari humanitarian support has contributed positively to mitigating the effects of rains, floods and torrents by providing food, health and shelter materials to those affected … noting the Qatari contributions estimated by Sudan in facing the Corona pandemic, and this continues. To stand with the Sudanese people to help contain the flood crisis.

In turn, Mr. Hussein Karmash, Director of Qatar Charity in Sudan, said that the Qatar Charity is rushing to intervene in the containment of disasters.

He added that during this year 2020, rapid intervention was carried out in Sudan in cooperation with the Qatar Fund for Development, where work was initiated in the southern and northern countryside areas in Omdurman, Khartoum State, and about a thousand families were targeted with food and shelter materials.

For his part, Mr. Talal Farhan, Acting Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Sudan, affirmed that this aid comes under the directives of His Highness the Emir to send urgent relief aid to the Republic of Sudan in solidarity with him and to mitigate the effects of the floods, torrents and rains witnessed in many areas in the states of Sudan, and that aid comes Within the framework of the distinguished relations and fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.