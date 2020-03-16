WEATHER

The country is expected to witness unsettled weather conditions, intermittently from Wednesday until the beginning of next week, the Qatar Met department has said.

The cloud cover will increase gradually during this period and there is a chance of scattered rain, which may become thundery at times, according to a weather report issued on Sunday.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, which will result in blowing dust and low visibility in some areas, the report states.

Rains during this period are known for “fast thunderstorm formations over a short period of time and a limited area, usually in the evening and at night”, the Met department explains.

The prevailing winds will be northeasterly-southeasterly, moderate to fresh in intensity, becoming strong at times — especially during the expected thunderstorms.

This, in turn, will cause the wave height to exceed 8ft.

The maximum temperature is expected to range from 27-32C and the minimum from 18-23C in different regions.

The Met department has urged people to be careful and avoid going to the sea due to the unsettled weather conditions, as well as to follow latest updates through its official social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Monday’s forecast says strong winds are expected in some places during the day, going up to 22 knots.

Moderate daytime temperatures are expected along with some clouds, and it will be relatively cold by night.

The temperature is likely to range from 23-30C in Doha on Monday.