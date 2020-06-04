QNA/Doha

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced the completion of main upgrading works on 1.2km of Al Jazira Al Arabiya Street along with the construction of service roads.

The recently completed carriageway is now open to traffic, as part of the road improvement works in various areas of Greater Doha Project – Phase Five.

Further to upgrading the 1.2km of the main carriageway in both directions and the construction of service roads, the project’s scope of works also included the provision of 304 parking bays in addition to the installation of a new lighting system for the service roads. To encourage a healthy lifestyle, a 2.5km pedestrian and cycling paths and landscaping works covering over 2,000sq m were implemented in addition to planting 43 trees. As for the infrastructure services, enhancement works comprised the upgrade of the surface and storm water drainage and the sewer networks in addition to protecting electricity and telecommunications services lines, upgrading water lines and providing house-connections. The road was also equipped by directional signs.

On this occasion, Engineer Ali Sami Jamal, the project engineer in the Roads Projects Department at Ashghal highlighted the strategic role of Al Jazira Al Arabiya Street. He pointed out that Al Jazira street provides direct link to 22 February Street, Jassim Bin Hamad Street and Ahmed Bin Ali Street which play a vital role in accommodating significant traffic volume and facilitating connectivity to several parts of Doha. He also stated that Al Jazira Al Arabiya Street provides a link to many vital and residential areas such as Lebday, Wadi Al Sail, Madinat Khalifa and Fereej Bin Omran as well as serving several commercial shops and service, educational and health centres.

Eng Jamal also explained that the completion of the upgrading works on Al Jazira Al Arabiya Street has significantly enhanced the traffic flow and reduced the congestion in the area especially since the project is aimed at improving the vehicular capacity of Al Jazira Al Arabiya Street and upgrading exits and entrances of the surrounding streets as well as providing service roads.

He indicated that in line with the Public Works Authority’s support to local manufacturers and in line with Taheel initiative which was launched by the Authority in 2017, local materials and manufacturers were relied on for most of the project’s work.

Materials and elements supplied from local manufacturers included sewage, surface water and rain water drainage pipes, in addition to lighting poles and luminaires. The local Qatari component used on the project has reached 80%.

Last updated: June 04 2020 02:16 AM