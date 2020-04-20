QNA/Doha

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced Monday that the Urgent Care Unit at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research will no longer be accepting walk-in patients who are having conditions not related to cancer.

The change is is part of the steps taken to limit the spread of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and to protect visitors.

Cancer patients with urgent conditions not related to cancer should visit a Primary Health Care Corporation Urgent Care Clinic or one of HMC’s Emergency Departments, it added.

The HMC said that patients within the NCCCR Urgent Care Unit are vulnerable and are having suppressed immune systems and these service changes have been made to ensure the risk of exposing them to infections minimum.

It added that cancer patients with urgent needs can discuss their care with a physician, enquire about medication dispensing, and enquire about specific oncology and hematology care by calling HMC’s Urgent Consultation Service on 16000.