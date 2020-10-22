US election 2020 polls: Who is ahead – Trump or Biden?

By The Visual and Data Journalism Team
BBC News

Published
Headshots of Joe Biden and Donald Trump facing each other

Voters in America will decide on 3 November whether Donald Trump remains in the White House for another four years.

The Republican president is being challenged by Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden, who is best known as Barack Obama’s vice-president but has been in US politics since the 1970s.

As election day approaches, polling companies will be trying to gauge the mood of the nation by asking voters which candidate they prefer.

We’ll be keeping track of those polls here and trying to work out what they can and can’t tell us about who will win the election.

Biden leading national presidential polls

National polls are a good guide as to how popular a candidate is across the country as a whole, but they’re not necessarily a good way to predict the result of the election.

In 2016, for example, Hillary Clinton led in the polls and won nearly three million more votes than Donald Trump, but she still lost – that’s because the US uses an electoral college system, so winning the most votes doesn’t always win you the election.

With that caveat aside, Joe Biden has been ahead of Donald Trump in most national polls since the start of the year. He has hovered around 50% in recent months and has had a 10-point lead on occasions.

Who’s ahead in national polls?

DEMOCRAT

BIDEN

51%

REPUBLICAN

TRUMP

43%

JanFebMarAprMayJunJulAugSepOct3040506003 NovElection day13 days until20 OctTREND43%51%

average voting intention based on individual polls

43 days until Election day

The BBC poll of polls looks at the  individual national polls from the last 14 days and creates  trend lines using the median value, i.e. the value in the middle of the set of numbers.

See individual polls

By contrast, in 2016 the polls were far less clear and just a couple of percentage points separated Mr Trump and his then-rival Hillary Clinton at several points as election day neared.

Which states will decide this election?

As Mrs Clinton discovered in 2016, the number of votes you win is less important than where you win them.

Most states nearly always vote the same way, meaning that in reality there are just a handful of states where both candidates stand a chance of winning. These are the places where the election will be won and lost and are known as battleground states.

Map showing where the battleground states are in the 2020 election. Texas has the largest number of electoral college votes (38) while New Hampshire has the fewest (4)
In the electoral college system the US uses to elect its president, each state is given a number of votes based on how many members it sends to Congress – House and Senate. A total of 538 electoral college votes are up for grabs, so a candidate needs to hit 270 to win.

As the map above shows, some battleground states have a lot more electoral college votes on offer than others so candidates often spend a lot more time campaigning in them.

Who’s leading in the battleground states?

At the moment, polls in the battleground states look good for Joe Biden but things can change very quickly, especially when Donald Trump’s involved.

The polls suggest Mr Biden has big leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – three industrial states his Republican rival won by margins of less than 1% to clinch victory in 2016.

Latest polling averages in battleground states

Click a column header to sort the table by that column in ascending or descending order
Arizona 49.1% 46.3% Trump by 3.6%
Florida 48.6% 47.0% Trump by 1.2%
Georgia 47.5% 46.3% Trump by 5.2%
Iowa 47.2% 46.4% Trump by 9.5%
Michigan 50.2% 43.0% Trump by 0.2%
Minnesota 47.8% 41.5% Clinton by 1.5%
Nevada 49.0% 43.8% Clinton by 2.4%
New Hampshire 53.4% 42.4% Clinton by 0.4%
North Carolina 48.8% 46.5% Trump by 3.7%
Ohio 46.4% 46.6% Trump by 8.2%
Pennsylvania 49.0% 44.8% Trump by 0.7%
Texas 45.5% 49.5% Trump by 9.1%
Virginia 51.7% 40.3% Clinton by 5.4%
Wisconsin 49.4% 44.8% Trump by 0.8%

Source: Real Clear Politics, Associated Press. Last updated: 21 October

But it’s the battleground states where Mr Trump won big in 2016 that his campaign team will be most worried about. His winning margin in Iowa, Ohio and Texas was between 8-10% back then but it’s looking much closer in all three at the moment.

That’s one of the reasons why some political analysts rate his chances of re-election as low as things stand. FiveThirtyEight, a political analysis website, says Mr Biden is “favoured” to win the election, while The Economist says he is “very likely” to beat Mr Trump.

Who won the first presidential debate?

A composite image showing Joe Biden and Donald Trump during the first presidential debate - 29 September 2020IMAGE COPYRIGHTGETTY IMAGES

Donald Trump and Joe Biden went head-to-head in the first live TV debate on 29 September.

Many pundits called the debate for Mr Biden and the BBC’s Anthony Zurcher agreed, describing it as “the political equivalent of a food fight” with the former vice-president emerging as the man “least covered in slop”.

But what do the polls tell us? Well the ones we have all put the Democrat ahead, but by varying margins.

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll conducted after the debate found Mr Biden on 53% and his rival on 39% – a gap six points wider than in their previous poll two weeks earlier.

But more worrying for the president are two battleground state polls conducted by the New York Times and Siena College that found Mr Biden ahead by seven points in Pennsylvania and five points in Florida.

Overall, it doesn’t appear that the president’s debate performance helped him close the gap on his rival.

Has Covid-19 affected Trump’s numbers?

We only had a couple of days to mull over the first debate before President Trump’s bombshell tweet in the early hours of 2 October revealed he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus.

While the pandemic has dominated headlines in the US since the start of the year, the focus had shifted to the Supreme Court after the death of long-serving Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.

So Mr Trump’s positive coronavirus test put his response to the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 200,000 people in the US, back under the spotlight.

Chart showing that the majority of Americans do not approve of Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to polls by Ipsos
According to data from an ABC News/Ipsos poll, just 35% of Americans approve of how the president has handled the crisis. That figure climbs among Republicans, but only to 76%.

On his own health, 72% of respondents said that Mr Trump did not take the “risk of contracting the virus seriously enough,” while the same number said he failed to take “the appropriate precautions when it came to his personal health”.

A similar Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that about half of respondents believed he could have avoided contracting the disease altogether if he had practised greater social distancing and worn a face mask.

Can we trust the polls?

media captionCan election polling predict who will become the next US president?

It’s easy to dismiss the polls by saying they got it wrong in 2016 and President Trump frequently does exactly that. But it’s not entirely true.

Most national polls did have Hillary Clinton ahead by a few percentage points, but that doesn’t mean they were wrong, since she won three million more votes than her rival.

Pollsters did have some problems in 2016 – notably a failure to properly represent voters without a college degree – meaning Mr Trump’s advantage in some key battleground states wasn’t spotted until late in the race, if at all. Most polling companies have corrected this now.

But this year there’s even more uncertainty than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it’s having on both the economy and how people will vote in November, so all polls should be read with some scepticism, especially this far out from election day.

What questions do you have about the US election?

The US election process can be confusing. The BBC is here to help make sense of it. Please put your questions below.

