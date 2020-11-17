US officially withdrawing to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, Iraq by January 15

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller officially announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia by mid-January.

Approximately half of U.S. troops will be pulled from Afghanistan, dropping to 2,500, while about 500 troops will be pulled from Iraq, also dropping to 2,500. Approximately 4,500 troops are currently in Afghanistan, while some 3,000 are in Iraq.

“I am formally announcing that we will implement President Trump’s orders to continue our repositioning of forces from those two countries [Afghanistan and Iraq],” Miller said. “By January 15, 2021, our forces … in Afghanistan will be 2,500 troops. Our force size in Iraq will also be 2,500 by that same date.”

Miller recognized the 6,900 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan and Iraq, and 52,000 more who fought in the war on terrorism.

“We will finish this generational war and bring our men and women home. We will protect our children from the heavy burden and toll of perpetual war,” Miller said.