US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the Afghan peace negotiations, which will start in Doha tomorrow, Saturday, as a “historic opportunity” to end the war in Afghanistan.

Pompeo said, in a statement last night, that “the launch of these negotiations constitutes a historic opportunity for Afghanistan to end four decades of war and bloodshed,” adding that “this opportunity should not be wasted.”

“I urge the negotiators to exercise the necessary restraint and flexibility for this path to be crowned with success,” he added.

And US President Donald Trump announced that Mike Pompeo would participate tomorrow, Saturday, in the launch of peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban, in Doha.

Trump said at a press conference at the White House last night, “I can announce with great pride that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will leave this evening on a historic trip to Doha, Qatar, to participate in the start of peace negotiations between the Afghans,” adding, “We understand very well with Taliban in Afghanistan. “